Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Fully Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been fully revealed and is set to be released in November. After an in-game Warzone event, a new trailer unveiled the game, which Activision has been teasing for weeks. The game will release in several versions, including the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen bundle, which offers early access to the open beta and the ability to play the campaign a week early.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition includes campaign early access, open beta early access, the Soap Operator Pack, and two weapon vaults. The Nemesis Operator pack includes four operators: Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. The game is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare II, where Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov, who is a global threat.

The game introduces Open Combat Missions, which provide players with additional choices for mission completion. Players can choose stealth techniques with night-vision goggles and suppressed weapons or opt for a more explosive and aggressive approach with extra armor plates.

Additionally, all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be included in the game. These maps have been modernized graphically and include authentic details that made them popular in the past.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise and is expected to deliver an immersive and action-packed experience. The game’s release on November 10 has been eagerly awaited, and players can look forward to exploring the intense campaign, engaging in open combat missions, and experiencing the familiar maps from its predecessor.