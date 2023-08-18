Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Introduces Open Combat Missions with Enhanced Player Freedom

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new feature called Open Combat Missions (OCMs) that provide players with unprecedented freedom. According to David Swenson, campaign creative director at Sledgehammer Games, these OCMs offer players an “incredible” level of choice.

OCMs present players with a range of options for completing missions. For instance, players can adopt a stealthy approach, utilizing night-vision goggles and suppressed weapons to complete objectives without alerting enemies. On the other hand, players can choose to go in with guns blazing, equipping extra armor plates and engaging in intense combat.

It’s important to note that OCMs do not restrict players to specific playstyles. Instead, if players prefer a stealthy approach, they can opt to use only a knife and treat the OCM as a stealth mission. Conversely, players keen on an aggressive approach can utilize vehicles available in the mission for an assault.

OCMs can prove challenging and often require multiple attempts to devise a satisfying tactic, explains Swenson. Some OCMs also feature Armaments, which are the campaign’s version of killstreak rewards. By locating an Armament within the mission, players can gain access to tactical items such as air support.

Notably, players do not necessarily have to eliminate enemies to earn an Armament in an OCM. This means that stealthy players can maintain their preferred playstyle while still obtaining these rewards.

While the Call of Duty series is renowned for its cinematic and linear missions, Modern Warfare 3 seeks to complement this experience with OCMs. While it remains to be seen if OCMs offer a completely sandbox experience, they appear to take a step closer to that concept than any previous Call of Duty game.

In addition to the OCMs, Modern Warfare 3 includes a Zombies mode set in an all-new open world. Players can collaboratively fight hordes of zombies in the largest Call of Duty zombies maps to date. This marks the first time a Modern Warfare game includes a Zombies mode.

On the multiplayer front, Modern Warfare 3 features all 16 original Modern Warfare 2 launch maps, with an additional 12 new 6v6 maps slated for release post-launch. Activision plans to host an open beta for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, granting early access to PlayStation owners. Pre-ordering the game grants players campaign access up to a week before the official release.

Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.