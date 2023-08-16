CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Some Initial Details

Aug 16, 2023
Following last week’s official unveiling of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Activision has shared a few initial details about the game. It is a direct sequel to last year’s Modern Warfare 2 and promises to bring back “iconic heroes and villains alike.”

One of the highlights of the upcoming game is the return of the Modern Warfare Zombies mode, which Activision claims will be the “largest Zombies offering to date.” In addition to this, Modern Warfare 3 will feature new Open Combat missions, Combat Vests, and a new Perk system for customizing multiplayer characters. Players will also have access to new After-Market Parts for Gunsmith customization and a new Tac-Stance movement.

Furthermore, Activision plans to create a single “access point” called Call of Duty HQ, which will serve as a central hub for players to navigate all their Call of Duty content. Initially, this will include Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, with future expansion to incorporate Modern Warfare 3 and beyond.

The first substantial reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will take place during an in-game Warzone event tomorrow, August 17th. This event will be viewable by players dropping into Al Mazrah. More details about the game will be shared “in the weeks to come” leading up to its release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Stay tuned for further updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as more information becomes available.

