Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Beta: Everything You Need to Know

A multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been officially announced as part of the game’s wider reveal. The beta will start on PlayStation and eventually open to everyone.

The dates for the Modern Warfare III beta have not been confirmed yet, but it is expected to have multiple beta weekends in October. The beta will be free and open to everyone, with early access for those who pre-order.

Activision has not shared any specific details about what the beta will include, but it is likely to have a selection of maps and modes. Rust, a popular map from Modern Warfare II, may also be featured.

Bugs, glitches, and other issues are expected in the beta as it represents a work-in-progress version of the game. Progress made in the beta will not carry forward to the full game, as Activision typically resets progress.

As the release date approaches, more details about the Modern Warfare III multiplayer beta are expected to be revealed by Activision. Stay tuned for updates.

