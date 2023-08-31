Call of Duty to Use AI for Toxic Voice Chat Detection and Reporting

Call of Duty, one of the most popular multiplayer gaming franchises, is taking a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of toxic voice chat in its games. Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, has announced that it will be incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to observe and report on toxic voice chat during multiplayer matches in the upcoming release of the game.

To achieve this, Activision will be employing ToxMod, an AI tool developed by Modulate, to monitor and analyze the voice communication in the game. Modulate claims that ToxMod is capable of identifying hate speech and the use of grooming language by white supremacist groups by analyzing conversational context.

However, it is important to note that ToxMod itself does not take direct action against players who engage in hate speech. Instead, it reports these violations to Activision according to the Call of Duty code of conduct, where human administrators can take further necessary actions against the individuals responsible.

This move by Activision marks an effort to make the gaming experience safer and more inclusive for all players. While AI technology can play a crucial role in detecting and mitigating toxic behavior, there are limitations to its effectiveness and potential ways for players to circumvent its filters.

The upcoming release of Call of Duty will serve as a significant test for ToxMod, as it will be deployed on a large scale for the first time. It remains to be seen how well the AI tool will be able to detect and address instances of toxic voice chat in real-time.

As players eagerly await the release of the new Call of Duty game, they will also be serving as guinea pigs in testing the effectiveness of ToxMod. The integration of AI technology in gaming to combat toxic behavior reflects the ongoing efforts to create a more positive and inclusive gaming community.

