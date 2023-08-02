Attack Dogs Return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Activision is reintroducing attack dogs to its popular first-person shooter franchise, Call of Duty. A decade after the debut of Colin, also known as Riley the dog in “Call of Duty: Ghosts,” the new Season 05: Blackcell will include Merlin the dog as a playable character in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Merlin and other “tactical pets” have a unique gameplay mechanic. They will be securely attached to the player’s character, similar to a holstered gun, and can be selected to perform devastating finishing moves. It is worth noting that these animals cannot be harmed during gameplay, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for players.

In addition to attack dogs, the upcoming season will also introduce “Battle Buddies,” personalized virtual assistants who will act as announcers in the game. These Battle Buddies add a touch of customization and uniqueness to the player’s experience.

Furthermore, Call of Duty will feature hip-hop artist skins, including Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj, as well as the iconic Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. These additions aim to enhance the overall entertainment value and appeal to a diverse range of players.

It is worth mentioning that Call of Duty’s introduction of Sgt. Pspsps, a feline/human hybrid skin, has generated mixed reactions among fans. Some view it as a silly addition, while others argue that the game has embraced silliness for quite some time. This highlights the ongoing trend of incorporating unique and unconventional elements into popular video games.

While the inclusion of attack dogs and other exciting additions may evoke a sense of familiarity with other games like Fortnite, which introduced the buff cat Meowscles, Call of Duty continues to innovate and provide new experiences for its dedicated fan base.