Activision Introduces Global Real-Time Voice Chat Moderation to Combat Toxicity in Call of Duty

Activision has revealed its plans to tackle toxicity within Call of Duty by implementing a new system called “global real-time voice chat moderation.” The company will be partnering with Modulate, an AI technology provider, to identify and address toxic speech in real-time. Flagged language will include hate speech, discrimination, and harassment.

The beta trial for the voice chat moderation system will commence in the United States today and will cover Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. The technology will be officially launched in conjunction with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10th. Initially, the platform will only support English, but additional languages will be introduced at a later date.

It is important to note that the AI-powered system is responsible for identifying and reporting offenses for review, categorizing behaviors, and assigning severity levels. Activision will determine the enforcement actions based on its Security and Enforcement Policy. The company emphasizes that while “trash-talk” may be allowed, it should not cross the line into harmful language, as stipulated in its Code of Conduct.

Players who wish to opt out of the new moderation system can do so by disabling in-game voice chat. Activision highlights that the existing anti-toxicity moderation policies in Call of Duty have already resulted in voice and/or text chat restrictions on over 1 million accounts since the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, the company reports that 20 percent of players who received a warning did not reoffend.

The introduction of this moderation system aligns with efforts in the gaming industry to address toxicity and promote a healthier online environment. Microsoft recently launched a voice chat recording and reporting tool for Xbox, while Riot, the studio behind League of Legends, has been experimenting with voice chat moderation measures.

Sources:

– Activision

– Modulate