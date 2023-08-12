Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Coming to Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4

There has been some confusion surrounding the platforms that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be releasing on later this year. Initially, the official Xbox game page did not mention “Xbox One” as a platform, leading to speculation and panic amongst fans. However, an update to the page now confirms that the game will indeed be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In addition to Xbox platforms, it has also been confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will be coming to PlayStation 4. This means that players who own older hardware can still enjoy the new game without any worries.

Activision recently released a new trailer that showcased some in-game footage. However, the official “worldwide reveal” is scheduled to take place on August 17th. This event is expected to provide more details and specifics about the game ahead of its launch on November 10th.

With the availability of Modern Warfare 3 on multiple platforms, players now have the option to choose which Xbox platform or PlayStation 4 they would like to play the game on.