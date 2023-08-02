Call of Duty Anti-Cheat Software Bans 14,000 Cheaters in a Day

Activision’s official social media channels have revealed that Call of Duty’s anti-cheat software, Richochet, has successfully banned over 14,000 cheaters in just one day. The company has implemented new measures to directly target and disrupt cheaters in games like Warzone and Modern Warfare II.

According to the announcement on Twitter, the new detections are specifically aimed at cheat developers, effectively cutting off the source of cheating. Activision has recently been taking strong actions against cheat developers, issuing legal notices and shutting down troublesome platforms.

While progress is being made, the issue of cheaters still persists. In the past, there were reports of malicious viruses infecting Modern Warfare 2 lobbies on PC, prompting Activision to take the servers offline. However, in more recent titles, efforts are being made to avoid drastic measures like this.

Activision’s Ricochet developers have been continuously refining the software and incorporating features that make it difficult for cheaters to thrive. Their efforts have resulted in nearly 15,000 cheaters being banned in just one day.

Despite these measures, cheaters continue to ruin the gaming experience for others, particularly in games like Modern Warfare II and Warzone. Cheating appears to be prevalent across various multiplayer games, regardless of their age or popularity.

Players have expressed their frustrations, citing examples of cheaters dominating lobbies even in older games like Battlefield V. The issue of cheating persists, with some questioning whether the number of cheaters in matches has decreased over time.

In conclusion, Activision’s anti-cheat software has taken strong action against cheaters in Call of Duty games, resulting in thousands of bans. However, the problem of cheating persists, and further measures may be needed to ensure fair and enjoyable gaming experiences for all players.