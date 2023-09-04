California Drivers Can Now Use Digital Driver’s Licenses at TSA PreCheck, But Not for Buying Alcohol

California drivers now have the option to enroll in a pilot program offered by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to have a digital driver’s license on their mobile phones. These digital licenses are considered valid forms of identification at TSA PreCheck lines in around 24 airports across the United States, including San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and San Jose International Airport.

However, it’s important to note that these digital licenses are not yet accepted by law enforcement officers, state government agencies, and businesses. This means that individuals cannot currently use their digital licenses as proof of age when purchasing alcohol, cigarettes, or other age-restricted products.

To enroll in California’s pilot program, drivers need to download the relevant app on their Apple or Android-based phones. They then need to create an account or log in to an existing DMV account. Following that, they will be prompted to scan their physical driver’s license and take a selfie. If the DMV’s system successfully validates that the photo matches the ID card, a digital copy of the driver’s license will be delivered to the app.

Despite the limited acceptance of these digital licenses among bars, restaurants, and liquor stores, the DMV is actively promoting the initiative and is also launching an age verification program called TruAge. This program provides enrollees with a QR code that serves as evidence of their age. Currently, TruAge is being tested at five Circle K mini-marts in the Sacramento area.

The DMV assures users that the usage of mobile driver’s licenses is not tracked. It also highlights that these digital licenses provide accurate and secure proof of identity, minimizing the potential for fraud and identity theft.

