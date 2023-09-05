A New Mobile Driver’s License for California

California has launched a test program for its first mobile driver’s license, which aims to make the travel process smoother for passengers. The program allows users to access their digital driver’s license through a smartphone app, eliminating the need to present a physical license at certain checkpoints.

To enroll in the program, participants must have a smartphone and a valid California driver’s license. They can download the California DMV wallet app from either the Apple store or Google Play. Once the app is launched, users are prompted to log in to their personal My DMV Account and follow the instructions to scan their physical driver’s license.

It’s important to note that while the mobile driver’s license can be used at participating airports, law enforcement is currently not accepting it as a valid form of identification. Participants are advised to keep their physical driver’s license on hand until further notice.

The California DMV has taken measures to ensure the security of the digital license. The app uses biometrics and encryption to protect the data, meeting the highest security standards. This makes it difficult for unauthorized individuals to access or steal the digital driver’s license.

The pilot program is currently limited to 1.5 million participants and serves as a test run for the mobile driver’s license system. It aims to streamline the travel experience by allowing users to conveniently access their driver’s license information on their smartphones. This could potentially speed up processes like TSA pre-check at airports, ultimately saving passengers time and effort.

Source: ABC10 (No URL provided)