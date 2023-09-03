California DMV Launches Digital Driver’s License Pilot Program

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the expansion of its pilot program for a digital driver’s license or ID card, known as an “mDL”. The program, which is now open to 1.5 million participants, allows drivers to access their license or ID through a mobile app called “CA DMV Wallet” available on iOS and Android.

While the digital driver’s license offers convenience, it is important to note that it is not yet widely accepted. Currently, only some airports and a few retail locations support the mDL. Law enforcement, state government agencies, and businesses are not yet equipped to handle this digital form of identification.

The DMV emphasizes that personal data is not permanently stored on the app, but it does retain the phone number and an encrypted photo of the driver’s license or ID card. However, users cannot currently add the mDL to their digital Apple or Google wallets. The DMV plans to explore adding the mDL to more platforms in the future.

This pilot program aims to provide an alternative to carrying a physical driver’s license or ID, offering more convenience and reducing the risk of losing or misplacing these important documents. The digital driver’s license concept has the potential to modernize the way identification is stored and used, making it more accessible and secure.

