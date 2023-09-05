California DMV Introduces Digital Driver’s License Program

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has recently launched a pilot program that allows residents to obtain a digital driver’s license or ID card, referred to as an “mDL” – mobile driver’s license. This program has been expanded to accommodate 1.5 million participants, providing them with the opportunity to have their driver’s license on their smartphone through an app called “CA DMV Wallet.”

To obtain a digital license, users simply need to take photos of the front and back of their Real ID and upload them to the app. It’s important to note that the digital version is not intended to replace the physical Real ID, but it can be used as a form of identification at select California airports, including San Francisco International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport. Additionally, airports in Las Vegas and Phoenix also accept the digital driver’s license.

The digital driver’s license can serve as proof of age for purchasing alcohol and can be used at stores and restaurants. However, it cannot be presented to law enforcement during traffic stops. The DMV assures users that personal data is not permanently stored, but it does retain phone numbers and encrypted photos of the driver’s license or ID card.

Currently, the mDL is only accessible within the CA DMV Wallet app and cannot be added to digital wallets like Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. However, the DMV plans to expand its availability to other platforms in the future.

Overall, this new digital driver’s license program provides convenience and accessibility for California residents by allowing them to have their driver’s license on their smartphones, simplifying identification processes at airports and establishments.

