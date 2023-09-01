Byju’s Faces Disruptions as Employees Lose Access to CRM Systems

Byju’s, the leading edtech startup in India, is currently facing disruptions as its employees have lost access to key customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This includes popular platforms like Salesforce, Tableau, Leadsquared, and Orderhive. The loss of access is due to non-payment of dues by Byju’s to these vendors.

According to sources, Byju’s has not cleared dues to Salesforce, Tableau, and Tooljet for about two months, resulting in the suspension of services. The total vendor dues amount to approximately Rs 45-50 crore. Leadsquared has scaled back its services, and Orderhive will also suspend access to its services from September 1 due to non-payment of dues since December last year.

The sudden discontinuation of these CRM systems has severely affected Byju’s operations, especially for its sales team. CRM systems are crucial for managing customer data, automating tasks, and tracking leads. They play a vital role in tailoring marketing approaches and improving the sales process. Additionally, data visualization tools like Tableau and Tooljet enhance businesses’ analytical capabilities.

Byju’s employees are now struggling to manage without these systems, resorting to alternatives like Google Sheets. The disruption is particularly challenging as Byju’s heavily relies on sales and is currently navigating a crisis.

Byju’s spokesperson confirmed the development and stated that the company is progressively transitioning to internal systems to ensure a secure and seamless transition of information. This move reflects Byju’s efforts to conserve cash amid challenges and turn profitable by the next financial year.

Byju’s, India’s most-valued startup, has been facing difficulties both domestically and internationally. It recently saw the departure of key senior executives and faced disagreements with its investor board members. The company’s longtime auditor, Deloitte, also resigned in June.

Despite these challenges, Byju’s has been actively making changes to overcome obstacles. It has reduced its workforce and brought in industry veterans as advisors. Byju’s recently secured significant funding and aims to address liquidity concerns.

Byju’s will need to resolve the payment disputes and regain access to crucial CRM systems to ensure smooth operations and maintain its position as a leading edtech player in India.

Sources:

– Moneycontrol