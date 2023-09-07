Is Starfield Falling Short on Accessibility?

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, aims to transport players to a futuristic world of space exploration and adventure. However, it seems that the game may be falling short when it comes to accessibility. Accessibility settings play a crucial role in making games inclusive for all players, and unfortunately, Starfield seems to have overlooked this important aspect.

Accessible design is about providing disabled gamers with the tools they need to tailor gameplay to their abilities. It is essential to start considering accessibility early in the development process to ensure that gameplay mechanics are accessible to as many players as possible.

From the outset, it becomes apparent that Starfield has some issues with its user interface (UI). The menus are cluttered and lack useful information, making it challenging to make informed decisions about loot and weapons without entering the inventory menu.

Combat in Starfield also presents difficulties. Unlike the Fallout series, which featured the innovative VATS targeting system that allowed players to pause time and target specific body parts, Starfield does not have a similar system. The absence of this mechanic makes combat challenging, especially with the added verticality and movement options in the game.

Accessibility in terms of character customization is another area where Starfield falls short. While the game offers endless choices to create the perfect character, these choices are not reflected in the accessibility menu. It is disappointing that a game released by Microsoft-owned Bethesda does not prioritize accessibility, considering the significant advancements in this field made by Microsoft and Xbox in recent years.

Starfield does offer some accessibility features, such as full button remapping, adjustable difficulty levels, sensitivity sliders, and the option to toggle iron sights. However, these features do not meet the standards of accessible design. The default control scheme may not be practical for many disabled gamers, and the full control remapping option may still not provide an adequate solution.

One of the biggest issues with the controls in Starfield is the constant use of the D-pad, which can be challenging to navigate quickly during fast-paced gunfights or ship-to-ship combat. This limitation prevents players from easily switching between different weapons or diverting power between ship systems.

Overall, while Starfield offers an impressive universe and interesting characters to explore, its lack of accessibility features is a significant setback. It is crucial for game developers to prioritize accessibility to ensure that all players can fully enjoy their gaming experience.

Sources:

– Eurogamer/Bethesda (images)