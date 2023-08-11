Samsung Releases Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with Unbeatable Prices

Samsung has launched its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, at competitive prices. The Z Flip 5 offers a compact design with a large cover screen, attracting users who prefer a smaller form factor. On the other hand, the Z Fold 5 boasts a larger, faster, and sleeker main screen.

Samsung is offering a $400 trade-in deal for the Z Flip 5, bringing the price down to $399.99. Alternatively, customers can opt for the 512GB model for just $120 more. This is a better deal compared to its predecessor, as the Z Flip 5 now starts with 256GB of storage, and the trade-in offer applies even if upgrading from the Z Flip 3.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is providing a storage upgrade offer for select colors, including Phantom Black and the new Icy Blue. Customers can also enjoy a trade-in value of $1000 when upgrading from the Z Fold 4 or an S23 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung includes the 512GB model as part of the deal. With this enticing offer, customers can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a price lower than the Galaxy Z Flip.

Exclusive colors and bundle offers are available for both the Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 from Samsung. The Z Flip 5 is offered in exclusive colors such as Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite, while the Z Fold 5 is available in Blue and Gray. Customers can also choose carrier versions from Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile with exclusive colors.

Samsung’s exclusive bundle deals further enhance the purchasing experience. Customers can enjoy an additional 30% off with select Galaxy Tab S9 models or 25% off with the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which features a larger OLED display and reintroduces the rotating bezel.

These exclusive offers, along with deals for students, military personnel, and first responders, can only be found at Samsung’s official store. If you want to take advantage of these deals, make sure to grab a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 directly from Samsung.