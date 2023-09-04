Brothers Behind “Spas that Could Kill” in Hot Water Again with Failed Furniture Business

In a case reminiscent of their previous business venture, two brothers, Jerry and Nick Lord, have found themselves facing backlash for their latest business venture, Gallery Furniture in western Sydney. Previously, the Lord brothers had been fined by NSW Fair Trading for importing unsafe spas from China. Now, they are under scrutiny for allegedly not delivering furniture that customers had paid thousands of dollars for.

A Current Affair reporter, Steve Marshall, approached Jerry Lord inquiring about numerous customer complaints. Jerry’s response, claiming that their company was going into liquidation, left many customers shocked and frustrated. However, at the time, the Gallery Furniture website was still operational, and the call center was accepting orders, contradicting Jerry’s claim.

One customer, named Grace, revealed that she had spoken to Jerry Lord in March regarding $3600 worth of furniture that she had paid for but was still awaiting delivery. This lack of accountability and failure to fulfill orders has left many customers feeling cheated and outraged.

It is not surprising that the Lord brothers’ reputation has suffered a significant blow, given their previous involvement in importing dangerous spas. The fines and repayment orders imposed on them by NSW Fair Trading in 2015 demonstrate the potential severity of their actions.

This recent incident raises concerns about the brothers’ business practices and their ability to provide quality goods and services to their customers. It highlights the importance for consumers to exercise caution when dealing with such businesses and to research the reputation and track record of companies before making any significant purchases.

Overall, the Lord brothers’ failed furniture business serves as a reminder of the importance of fair and ethical business practices, as well as the need for consumer protection measures to safeguard the interests of customers.

