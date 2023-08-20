Bungie is Hiring for a New Team-Based Action Game

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that it is actively hiring for a new team-based action game. The upcoming game is said to be inspired by several genres and will be set in a brand-new science-fantasy universe.

In a recent tweet, Bungie revealed that the game’s inspirations include fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and even “frog-type games.” While it remains unclear how these inspirations will be incorporated into the game, the inclusion of such a unique genre suggests that the unannounced title may have a frog theme or elements related to frogs.

The tweet also mentions that the game will take place in a lighthearted, comedic world, signaling a departure from Bungie’s previous releases like Destiny. This suggests that the new game will offer a different experience and atmosphere for players.

While Bungie is known to be working on other titles, such as the revival of the Marathon series and a long-rumored project codenamed “Matter,” this job position does not seem to be related to either of these projects or the Destiny or Marathon teams.

Although Bungie has not officially announced the frog-inspired game, it is clear that it will be a departure from their usual offerings. Those interested in joining the development team for this unique project are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

In their hiring efforts, Bungie values inclusivity and is actively seeking team members with diverse backgrounds. They are committed to a digital-first future, offering fully remote roles and no return to office mandate.