Destiny 2’s Final Expansion, The Final Shape, set to Launch Next Year

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
After six years, Destiny 2’s concluding expansion, The Final Shape, is almost within reach, with a launch expected in early 2023. Fans can expect to learn more about the expansion during a livestream announcement by Bungie next week.

The livestream is scheduled for Tuesday, 22nd August, at 4pm BST/8am PT, and will be broadcasted on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. The event will begin with a one-hour pre-show, followed by the main show where Bungie will reveal details about The Final Shape expansion, Destiny 2’s Season 22, and its next reprised raid.

Following the main show, there will be a live post-show featuring a roundtable developer discussion, focusing on what players can expect from Destiny 2 in the upcoming year. Viewers on Twitch will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive emblem by watching for at least 30 minutes between the start of the showcase and the end of the post-show.

The Final Shape will mark the conclusion of Destiny’s Light and Darkness Saga, following the well-received 2022 expansion, The Witch Queen, and this year’s Lightfall, which received mixed reviews. While The Final Shape is expected to release in February 2023, Destiny 2 players can still enjoy Season 22 in the meantime.

Season 22 coincides with next week’s livestream and will introduce various changes to the game. For more details on what to expect, you can refer to Eurogamer’s Season 22 guide.

