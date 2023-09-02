Bumble Takes Action Against Ghosting and Rude Behavior

Bumble, the popular dating platform, has implemented new guidelines to combat rude behavior, specifically focusing on ghosting during in-person dates. This move makes Bumble the first dating app to take a clear stance against ghosting. Users are now able to report individuals who fail to show up for a planned date, and a moderator will verify the claim before taking action. Ghosting will now be categorized as bullying and abusive conduct due to its potential negative impact on mental health, and offenders may face a ban from the platform.

Previously, Bumble had a more lenient approach, considering ghosting as a natural part of the dating process. The platform encouraged users to see it as an opportunity to find someone better. However, the updated guidelines now explicitly state that no-showing for an in-person meet-up violates community guidelines. This applies when both parties have agreed on clear plans, but one person fails to make contact or provide an explanation for their absence.

In addition to cracking down on ghosting, Bumble is also taking measures to address other forms of rude behavior. The app now classifies doxxing and victim-blaming as bullying and abusive conduct. The use of artificial intelligence to manipulate matches or engage in conversations is strictly prohibited. Bumble aims to foster a community based on genuine connections, discouraging any attempts to artificially influence the platform.

These updated guidelines apply to all three of Bumble’s apps: Bumble, Badoo, and Bumble For Friends (BFF). The company remains committed to continuously updating its guidelines to address emerging risks and potential harms resulting from new behaviors identified on the platform. In 2023, Bumble has already removed 8.2 million accounts through its automated safeguard system that flags guideline violations.

