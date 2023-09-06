Building Digital Public Goods: The Next Opportunity in India, says Infosys Co-founder

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that building digital public goods is the next big opportunity in India after the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) success. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, Gopalakrishnan emphasized the need to build at scale for real transformation. He stated that digital public goods are clearly the next big opportunity and highlighted the importance of government and regulators being involved in this transformative journey.

Gopalakrishnan expressed his optimism about the fintech opportunity in India, noting that the government is fully supportive and regulators work closely with platforms to establish trust in the system. He also praised the low-cost telecom infrastructure in the country, stating that these factors combine to create a unique environment not found elsewhere in the world.

The co-founder highlighted the importance of setting ambitious goals, particularly in the context of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). He believes that ONDC will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to build scalable businesses and create a new model of development in the digital payments space. Gopalakrishnan also emphasized the need to democratize access to payments, which can be achieved through active participation from the industry and government in building the necessary digital architecture.

Gopalakrishnan provided an example of the recently released Kisan credit cards, which allow access to land records. He explained that the government’s standardization of these cards has improved the process from three months to just seven seconds, benefiting customers and creating underlying infrastructure as a public good.

The co-founder also discussed the potential for digital transactions in India, citing payment gateways like Gpay that have enabled 80% of adult Indians to engage in such transactions. He called for increased availability of services for the majority of Indians, highlighting the opportunity for companies to build relationships with billions of potential customers.

Gopalakrishnan emphasized the importance of providing excellent customer experiences and guiding individuals through their journeys, using vernacular languages and artificial intelligence. He identified ease of use as a key driver of payment adoption and emphasized the opportunity for disruption in every industry.

Lastly, Gopalakrishnan highlighted India’s talented IT workforce, which he believes can drive innovation at scale. Despite being highly paid within the country, he noted that Indian IT talent remains cost-efficient compared to global standards.

Overall, Gopalakrishnan sees tremendous potential in building digital public goods and believes that India is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with the support of the government, regulators, and industry participation.

