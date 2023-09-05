BTC Digital Ltd. Provides Updates on Digital Currency Business in Q2 2023

BTC Digital Ltd., a blockchain technology company, recently shared updates on its digital currency business for the second quarter of 2023. The company reported that as of June 30, 2023, it had deployed a total of 1,754 BTC miners, with a mining hash rate of 188PH/s and a total output of 35.07 BTC.

In August 2023, BTC Digital acquired 200 S19J PRO mining machines through share issuance, resulting in a 22 PH/s increase in mining hash rate. The company plans to acquire more BTC miners by the end of 2023 through share issuance, mergers and acquisitions, or financing.

BTC Digital is currently in negotiations with potential sellers for the acquisition of additional mining machines. In the future, the company aims to build its own BTC miners in North America and explore ways to reduce energy costs. Additionally, BTC Digital plans to develop custody services to support the deployment needs of its mining machines.

Alan Peng, CEO of BTC Digital, expressed satisfaction with the company’s expanding BTC mining business and emphasized the goal of increasing aggregate computing power. The long-term objective is to have 15,000 units of their own mining machines in operation. Furthermore, BTC Digital is actively seeking collaboration opportunities with business partners to enhance the likelihood of achieving this goal.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company focused on creating value in the metaverse, blockchain, and cryptocurrency mining industry. It is dedicated to developing blockchain-related businesses in North America, encompassing cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool operation, and data center operation.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond BTC Digital’s control. The company does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information presented herein. Readers are advised to refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further information on potential risks and uncertainties.

Definition:

Bitcoin Mining – The process of creating new Bitcoin by solving complex mathematical problems on the blockchain network.

Source: BTC Digital Ltd.