BT Launches New AI and Digital Services to Support NHS in Speeding Up Patient Diagnosis

BT has partnered with deepc and AXON Diagnostics, two specialist health technology companies, to provide AI and digital services in diagnostics to the NHS. The aim is to tackle patient wait times and speed up the diagnosis process. By connecting doctors with new AI tools, BT hopes to free up their time and bring the benefits of digital diagnosis to more hospitals. The partnership with deepc focuses on AI radiology solutions, while AXON Diagnostics provides workflow systems for radiology and pathology reporting.

The partnership is part of BT’s strategy to become a digital aggregator for the health service, helping to address the existing backlog and increase patient flow. The radiology platform developed by deepc allows medical professionals to access the clinical value of multiple AI tools quickly and safely through an AI marketplace. Similarly, AXON Diagnostics’ digital platform enables faster diagnosis and image sharing, allowing specialists located anywhere to access and report live diagnostic information securely in seconds.

The collaboration between BT and AXON Diagnostics will help reduce the NHS’s reliance on outsourcing by empowering clinicians to work more effectively across regional networks. BT’s health strategy focuses on three main areas: health navigation, patient flow, and remote care. By improving the efficiency of clinicians and enabling faster diagnosis and treatment, BT aims to address the public’s concerns about patient backlogs and increase the use of technology in healthcare.

One of the key benefits of the partnership is the time-saving aspect. Doctors, such as Dr. Paul Bhogal, consultant interventional neuroradiologist at the Royal London Hospital, have found the existing image exchange portal in the NHS to be slow and inefficient for super rapid image sharing. The new services provided by BT and its partners offer faster image-sharing and diagnostics, saving time for doctors and improving patient care.

The partnership between BT and deepc also acts as an AI tool aggregator, simplifying the selection and approval process for hospitals. The collaboration allows hospitals to access a dedicated team of data scientists and clinicians who can evaluate and recommend the best AI tools for their specific needs. This not only saves time but also increases access to AI technology, reducing healthcare inequalities across different regions.

BT’s research on public opinion regarding digital health in the UK shows that the majority of adults want to see more investment in technology by the NHS. BT’s new AI and digital services aim to meet this demand by enabling faster diagnosis and treatment, as well as reducing patient backlogs.

Sources:

– Source 1