Reusable Bamboo Straw Receives Patent in India

The Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has been granted a patent by the Indian government for a “reusable straw and its manufacturing” process. The patented straw is made from Schizostachyum andamanicum, a species of endemic bamboo found in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The bamboo species was discovered on the islands thirty years ago, and its economic potential has now been recognized with the granting of this patent. Lal Ji Singh, a scientist at BSI’s Andaman and Nicobar Regional Centre, explains that the bamboo is characterized by a thin large hollow culm (stem) with long internodes, making it ideal for use as a straw.

According to Dr. Singh, the reusable bamboo straw represents an organic alternative to plastic straws and has the potential to enhance the economy of local farmers and bamboo growers if cultivated on a commercial scale.

Work on developing the bamboo straw started at the Dhanikhari Experimental Garden-cum-Arboretum at the BSI Regional Centre in 2011. The patent application was filed in 2018 and granted in 2023. Dr. Singh discovered that the morpho-anatomical structure of the culm internodes of the bamboo were similar to modern synthetic straws, which inspired the invention.

However, the large-scale production of these straws will rely on the commercial cultivation of the endemic bamboo species, as its germplasm is only found in specific forested areas of the Andamans.

Director of BSI, A.A. Mao, welcomes the granting of the patent and acknowledges that bamboo straws are already being used in India, giving credit to the BSI for their invention.

This innovative bamboo straw provides a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic straws, reducing plastic waste and contributing to the economic development of the region. It is an exciting development for both the BSI and the bamboo industry in India.

