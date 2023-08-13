CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Bruno Mars: Trusting His Gut and Honesty as Key to Success

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Bruno Mars, the Grammy-winning artist, believes that honesty is the most important ingredient in his career. Mars emphasizes the importance of being true to oneself and putting in the effort to create the best work possible. He started his musical journey as an Elvis impersonator in Hawaii at the age of 2 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. Mars quickly became a sought-after songwriter, collaborating with renowned artists such as Adele, Alicia Keys, and Jay-Z.

Apart from his musical endeavors, Mars also excels in making smart investment decisions. While he has limited endorsement deals, he has invested in companies like NJOY, a private e-cigarette company, and Chromatik, a digital sheet music platform. In 2023, NJOY was purchased by Altria Group for approximately $2.75 billion, and Chromatik was acquired by TakeLessons in 2017.

Mars acknowledges that trusting his intuition has become more challenging with age and experience. However, he believes in being clear about his career goals and only committing to projects that genuinely inspire him. Mars became a co-owner of SelvaRey Rum, a fast-growing spirit label based in Los Angeles.

For Mars, success is more fulfilling when it is achieved through genuine effort and passion. He emphasizes the importance of being able to sleep at night, knowing that he has done his best, even if a song doesn’t receive the desired response. Mars encourages others to prioritize authenticity and hard work in their pursuits.

