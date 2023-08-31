In today’s digital age, the practice of law has undergone a significant transformation. With the transition to online and virtual environments, law firms have had to adapt their processes and embrace new technologies to remain competitive. Recognizing the importance of incorporating technology into legal practices, the Brooklyn Bar Association (BBA) is hosting a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) event titled “Leveraging Technology to Implement the 11 Habits of Successful Law Firms.”

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, will be led by Sy Justin Sommer, Director of Litigation at LEAP Legal Software. Sommer, a Fordham Law School graduate and New York State admitted attorney, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the discussion. His mission is to help attorneys increase productivity through the use of cloud technology.

During the virtual presentation, Sommer will share valuable insights on how technology has revolutionized the daily routines of lawyers and how implementing the right legal technologies can contribute to a more successful practice. Topics covered will include client interactions, staff management, organizing and accessing matters, and other crucial aspects of law practice management.

The event will be conducted via Zoom, offering participants the opportunity to earn one Professional Practice continuing legal education credit. This CLE event is a unique chance for legal professionals to stay abreast of industry standards and learn from an expert in the field.

By leveraging technology and incorporating the 11 Habits of Successful Law Firms, lawyers can position themselves for success in the ever-evolving legal landscape of 2023 and beyond.

Sources:

– Brooklyn Bar Association

– LEAP Legal Software