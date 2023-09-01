YouFibre Launches 8Gbps Broadband Package for UK Homes

Internet service provider YouFibre has unveiled one of the fastest broadband packages in the UK, offering speeds of up to 8Gbps. This new package is made possible through YouFibre’s partnership with Netomnia and their Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network, which currently covers 600,000 premises in the UK.

While the average consumer may not require or be able to fully utilize this level of speed, it showcases the possibilities of broadband technology. It is worth noting that other countries, such as Singapore, have had 10Gbps tiers available for several years. YouFibre is not the first UK ISP to offer such high speeds, with B4RN launching a more expensive 10Gbps option in 2020, albeit with limited coverage.

The 8Gbps package from YouFibre is priced at £99 per month on a 24-month contract. While this may seem expensive, it is reasonable considering the performance offered. To put it into perspective, other providers charge £54.95 for 2Gbps, £49 for 3Gbps, and £150 for 10Gbps (8Gbps realistically) with a setup fee of £360.

The package comes with a capable router, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, which typically retails for around £500. This router supports Ultrafast WiFi 6E technology, featuring dual 10G WAN/LAN ports and one 2.5G WAN port. The advertised average rate for the service is 7Gbps, per advertising standards.

YouFibre also offers additional options for this package, including a mesh WiFi system for an extra £7 per month, a Static IP for £5, and a VoIP Phone service with unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK Landlines for an additional £3.

Overall, while the 8Gbps package may not be necessary for most consumers, it serves as a testament to the capabilities of modern broadband technology. YouFibre’s offering provides households with the option to access unmatched speeds for those who require it.

Source:

– Internet service provider YouFibre launches 8Gbps broadband package, Source: ISPreview.co.uk (https://www.ispreview.co.uk/index.php/2022/08/internet-service-provider-youfibre-launches-8gbps-broadband-package.html)