Bride Criticizes Wedding Guests for Inadequate Gifts

A bride has expressed her disappointment in her wedding guests, claiming that their gifts did not meet her expectations. She believed that the gifts did not even cover the cost of the plate, which was priced at $200 per person. The bride was under the assumption that her guests, who reside in an affluent area, would be able to afford such a gift. However, she vented her frustrations in a now-deleted Facebook post and sought advice from her followers.

Unfortunately, the response she received was not what she hoped for. Many criticized her for being entitled and ungrateful. According to her post, only a few guests gave gifts that amounted to $50 per person, with others giving $100 or $120 per person on average. The bride admitted that she didn’t understand why this happened because, as a guest herself, she researches the costs of wedding plates.

She ended her post by contemplating whether to let it go and move on or to confront the issue. Many people deemed her expectations to be unreasonable and stated that one should never assume that everyone can afford lavish gifts. The bride’s attitude was labeled as pretentious, and some commenters mentioned that if someone chooses to throw an expensive wedding, they should be prepared to cover the costs without expecting reimbursement from guests.

It is worth noting that in some countries, it is customary for guests to cover the cost of their plate, but typically, this amount does not reach $300.