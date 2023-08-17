Samsung Releases One UI 5.1.1 Update for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Yesterday, Samsung announced the upcoming release of the One UI 5.1.1 update for its foldable phones and tablets. Today, the company rolled out the new update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, introducing a range of improved multitasking features. The One UI 5.1.1 update has also been made available for the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s One UI 5.1.1 update comes with firmware version F936BXXU4DWH5 and has a file size of approximately 2.76GB. It includes the August 2023 security patch. The update is currently being rolled out in select European countries, with a wider global release expected within the next few days.

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe, you can check for the One UI 5.1.1 update by going to Settings, selecting Software Update, and tapping Download and Install. Alternatively, you can manually download the firmware file from the Samsung firmware database and flash it onto your device.

The One UI 5.1.1 update brings several notable features to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. These include the ability to display up to four recently used app icons on the taskbar, a two-hand drag-and-drop feature for easy file transfer between apps, and the option to hide apps running in pop-up window mode. The update also indicates the app’s current state (full-screen, side-by-side multitasking, or pop-up window) in the Recent Apps menu, allowing for quick switching between views.

Other features introduced with the One UI 5.1.1 update include enhanced file sharing capabilities with Quick Share, allowing users to share files regardless of their Wi-Fi network, and the introduction of Private Share, which enables the setting of expiration times for shared files. The lock screen receives additional clock font styles and placement options.

Moreover, Samsung has introduced more features for Flex Mode with the One UI 5.1.1 update. When playing audio or video files on one half of the screen, users will see a progress bar and more media playback controls. These controls can be rearranged according to individual preferences.

Notably, the One UI 5.1.1 update will also be made available for older Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series foldable phones. However, older tablets receiving the update will not receive the new Flex Mode features as they lack a foldable screen.