Brawl Stars Tier List: September 2023

In the mobile online battle arena (MOBA) game Brawl Stars, choosing the right Brawlers is crucial for winning matches. With 70 Brawlers currently available, it can be difficult to determine which ones are the best. This article provides a tier list ranking the top-level Brawlers based on their performance in the current meta.

The S+ tier Brawlers are the best-performing units in the game. They can greatly increase your chances of winning and help you rank up faster. Some of the top Brawlers in this tier include Doug, Nita, Cordelius, Buster, Fang, Chester, Squeak, and Mandy.

The S tier Brawlers are also top performers in different situations. If you haven’t unlocked the best S+ units yet, these characters can still help you achieve victories. Some of the Brawlers in this tier include R-Tara, Maisie, Piper, Sam, Leon, Belle, Meg Buster, El Tigro, Brock, 8-bit, and Crow.

The A tier Brawlers have been slightly nerfed but are still effective in higher-rank matches. They may have less power than the top tiers, but they can still secure wins, especially when playing with a team. Brawlers in this tier include Willow, Gray, Mr. P, Hank, Janet, Ash, Eve, Sandy, Frank, Bo, Jessie, Otis, Grom, Shelly, Bibi, Gus, Emz, Frank, and Griff.

The B tier Brawlers are still quite strong and can assist players in farming points to unlock better-performing units. These heroes can be efficiently used by intermediate players. Brawlers in this tier include Lola, Darryl, Lou, Colette, Ruffs, Tick, Stu, Surge, Bea, Amber, Gene, Poco, and Spike.

The C tier Brawlers are suitable for beginners and can help players progress through the initial ranks quickly. These Brawlers should be used to unlock the top-tier Brawlers sooner. Characters in the C tier include Gale, Rico, El Primo, Colt, Pam, Buzz, Nani, Jacky, Max, and Byron.

The D tier Brawlers are currently the worst-performing champions in the game’s meta. These Brawlers are not recommended for optimal performance. Brawlers in this tier include Sprout, Bull, Dynamike, Mortis, and Barley.

Using this tier list can increase your chances of winning in Brawl Stars. Stay updated with other Brawl Stars events and updates to further enhance your gameplay.

