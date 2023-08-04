Brave Search Now Supports Image and Video Queries

Brave Search, the privacy-focused search engine, has added the ability to search for images and videos directly within its platform. This new feature allows users to find media content while maintaining their privacy and freedom of access. Unlike other search engines, Brave Search ensures that users are not profiled through their image searches and are not exposed to politically sensitive content from other search engines.

Although users still have the option to use other search engines, Brave Search aims to provide a clear alternative that prioritizes user privacy. Certain search filters, such as aspect ratio or license filtering, are not yet available, but Brave is working on implementing these features.

Brave Search is accessible to anyone on the web and is currently set as the default search engine in the Brave browser. The company also plans to expand its reach through the Anonymous Web Discovery Project, where users can contribute to improving the search engine.

Unlike other privacy-oriented search engines like DuckDuckGo, Brave Search avoids using third-party indexes and instead focuses on its own search algorithm. In May, Brave discontinued its use of Bing’s search index, giving the company more control over its search results. However, this decision may not significantly impact Brave’s market share, as it currently does not appear in browser market share statistics.

Nevertheless, Brave Search provides an attractive option for privacy-conscious users who want to minimize data collection. With its focus on privacy and user control, Brave Search offers an alternative search engine that values individual privacy and aims to provide relevant search results without compromising user data.