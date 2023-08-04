Brave Search Adds Image and Video Search to its Platform

Brave, the privacy-focused web browser, has introduced image and video search to its Brave Search feature. The search engine now uses its own private index instead of relying on Bing or Google. This move aims to prioritize user privacy and protect against censorship. While some advanced search capabilities, such as filters for license type and aspect ratio, are not currently available, Brave plans to add them in the near future.

By utilizing its own index, Brave Search ensures that any images retrieved are sourced directly from the company’s database rather than through third-party APIs. This shift allows users to access a wider range of content and offers increased speed and privacy compared to search engines reliant on third-party providers.

According to Brave, the integration of image and video search within its ecosystem enables users to have a seamless and secure experience. Previously, Brave Search relied on API calls to Google and Bing. However, the company ended its reliance on third-party APIs earlier this year, prompting temporary redirections to Google or Bing while developing its own solution for image and video searching.

The addition of image and video search to Brave Search further highlights the browser’s commitment to providing users with a comprehensive and private browsing experience. Brave’s focus on privacy and independence has garnered significant attention, and this latest feature upgrade is expected to enhance the platform’s appeal to privacy-conscious individuals.