Brave Browser Develops Homegrown Index for Image and Video Search

Brave Software, the creator of the Brave web browser, has taken steps to reduce its reliance on dominant “Big Tech” companies by developing its own search engine. The company’s search engine, called Brave Search, will now serve image and video results from its own index. This move aims to address the growing sentiment that Google Search has become less effective and to highlight Brave’s commitment to user privacy and independence.

Search engines use indexes to locate online resources, such as web pages, images, videos, and other files. These indexes are created by crawler bots that visit these resources and record their locations in a database. When a user submits a query, the search engine checks its index, along with other sources, to find resources that match the query keywords.

Ranking search results in a way that predicts their relevance to users is a challenge in computer science. Google has traditionally excelled at this through its PageRank algorithm. However, Brave seeks to differentiate itself by prioritizing user privacy and anonymity. The company emphasizes that Brave Search is 100% private and anonymous, providing users with the ability to discover content without their search engine profiling or reporting to a Big Tech company.

By developing its own index for images and videos, Brave is differentiating itself from competitors that rely on Google or Bing. The Brave browser currently has approximately 57.76 million monthly active users. Brave Search was introduced in 2021, offering text-based search results from an independent index. It later added a feature called Goggles for personal search result filtering. Brave is committed to making it easy for users to conduct searches using other search engines if Brave Search cannot provide satisfactory results.

Brave’s decision to develop its own index for images and videos allows the company to have more control over content decisions. Previously, the search results of Brave Search were sourced from Microsoft Bing, which led to cases where certain content was unavailable due to external decisions. However, Brave aims to offer alternative search options for queries that its index cannot answer.

Brave is dedicated to creating a user-first web experience and providing transparency and choice in information searches. With its image and video search feature, the company continues to innovate in the search industry, offering viable alternatives for users who value privacy and independence in their online searches.