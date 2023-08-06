Can You Find the Hidden Snake Among Tortoises? A New Brain Teaser Challenge

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás from Budapest, Hungary, has created a new seek-and-find puzzle that is testing everyone’s attention to detail. The puzzle features a snake hidden among a group of tortoises.

The puzzle is filled with a collection of tortoises, known as a creep, and only one snake is hiding among them. The tortoises are all looking in different directions and have their own unique characteristics. Some of them wear a top hat, while others have large grins on their faces. The tortoises are all green, with varying shades of brown on their shells, and the snake blends in perfectly with its green color.

The artist shared the puzzle on social media, where it has gained traction and has become a topic of discussion. Many users on Facebook found this particular seek-and-find puzzle to be quite difficult. Some were even distracted by the cuteness of the tortoises.

Gergely Dudás is an accomplished graphic artist and author who has published several illustration books. His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have become popular and have been featured on various merchandise items. Dudás has a significant following on social media platforms, where he regularly interacts with his followers through puzzles and brain teasers.

If you need help finding the hidden snake, you can find the answer on Dudás’ website.