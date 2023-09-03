Boult Audio Expands Its Smartwatch Range with Boult Sterling Pro

Boult Audio, a reputable Indian brand, has introduced the Boult Sterling Pro as the latest addition to its range of smartwatches. This new smartwatch offers a sturdy build quality and includes features not commonly found in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, such as a blood pressure monitor.

The Boult Sterling Pro boasts a circular dial with a metallic unibody and strap, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal. The device is IP68-certified water-resistant, making it suitable for daily activities and workouts. Its AMOLED display measures 1.43 inches and offers a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels with an 800 nits peak brightness.

In terms of health-tracking features, the Boult Sterling Pro is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor for women. Additionally, it includes a blood pressure monitor, a valuable addition for users concerned about their cardiovascular health. The smartwatch also offers sedentary and hydration reminders and supports over 100 sports modes. It is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health.

The Boult Sterling Pro features a built-in mic and speaker, allowing users to make Bluetooth calls directly from their wrist. It offers four UI themes and a variety of watch faces for customization. The smartwatch also includes convenient features such as find my phone, weather updates, and an AI assistant.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the Boult Sterling Pro is available in Black and Silver colors. Interested customers can purchase it from Boult Audio’s official website and Flipkart. With its comprehensive features and affordable price, the Boult Sterling Pro offers a compelling option for those looking for a reliable smartwatch.

