Boult Launches Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra Gaming TWS in India

Homegrown wearables brand Boult has introduced two new products in the Indian market – the Boult Sterling Pro smartwatch and Boult Astra Bluetooth earbuds. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499, while the earbuds are priced at Rs 1,399. Both devices can be purchased from September 6 through the official Boult website and retail partners.

The Boult Sterling Pro smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD display with Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. It is equipped with a speaker and microphone for making and receiving phone calls. The smartwatch is available in black and silver colors and comes with metallic straps and grooves on the dial. It offers various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep analysis. The device boasts over 100 sports modes, more than 250 cloud-based watch faces, and has an IP68 water-resistant rating.

On the other hand, the Boult Astra gaming TWS earbuds come with quad microphones and an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature. They offer ultra-low latency of 40ms and pack 13mm drivers for optimal audio quality. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and provide a claimed 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. When fully charged, they offer 120 hours of standby time. The earbuds have LED lights to indicate battery level and are IPX5 rated for water resistance. They are available in three color options – Black Gloss, White Opal, and Smoky Metal.

Overall, Boult’s new smartwatch and earbuds offer advanced features and functionality at affordable prices. Customers can expect a seamless and enhanced wearables experience with these latest additions to Boult’s product lineup.

