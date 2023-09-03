CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Boult Launches Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra Wireless Earbuds

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
Boult has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its new smartwatch, the Sterling Pro Smartwatch, and Astra gaming BT wireless earbuds.

The Sterling Pro Smartwatch features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED HD Screen with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, making it the highest display brightness at 800 nits. This offers unmatched clarity and vibrancy for the user.

In addition to its impressive display, the Sterling Pro Smartwatch also offers comprehensive health monitoring features. It includes real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen tracking, Blood Pressure monitoring, and Sleep analysis. It even includes features like Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder to help users maintain a balanced lifestyle.

The Astra gaming BT wireless earbuds by Boult are designed to provide superior sound quality for gaming enthusiasts. With advanced features such as low latency, high-quality audio, and a comfortable fit, these earbuds enhance the gaming experience for users.

Overall, Boult’s new smartwatch and wireless earbuds offer users a combination of style, technology, and functionality. Whether it’s monitoring your health or enjoying immersive audio, these devices cater to the needs of tech-savvy individuals.

Source: HT TECH (no URL provided)

