Bottoms: The Best R-rated Comedy of the Year

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Bottoms, the latest film from director Emma Seligman, is a raucous and energetic high school comedy that stands out as the best R-rated comedy of the year so far. Seligman’s direction is punchy and filled with creative intensity, bringing a zippy and light-on-its-feet energy to the film. The script, co-written by Seligman and star Rachel Sennott, is of high quality and delivers a satirical edge while also incorporating hard-knuckled brutality.

The film takes place in a reality that is both foreign and familiar, with an exaggerated version of American high school culture. It mocks the misogyny present in this culture, making unspoken truths cartoonishly apparent. The premise revolves around two high school seniors, PJ and Josie, who decide to start an all-female fight club in order to gain the attention of their crushes. As their lies begin to accumulate, however, they find themselves in a precarious situation.

While Bottoms’ sense of humor may not appeal to everyone, the film’s cast, led by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, delivers charming and charismatic performances. Supporting actors Ruby Cruz and Marshawn Lynch also impress with their scene-stealing moments. However, Nicholas Galitzine’s one-note performance as the villain is less impressive.

Bottoms is a wild and violent ride that manages to tap into the angsty horniness of its characters while exploring themes of friendship. It benefits from the youthful energy of its creators, cementing their voices as deserving of recognition and amplification. Bottoms proves that Emma Seligman is here to stay, delivering a sophomore outing that exceeds expectations.

– Bottoms is now playing in select theaters. It expands nationwide on Friday, September 1.

