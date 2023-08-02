CityLife

Get a Discount on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Consoles

Gabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
If you’re looking to purchase a premium console from Sony or Microsoft, now is the perfect time. For the first time, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are on sale for $449.99 ($50 off). The disc drive-equipped PS5 is available at Monoprice, while Dell is offering a discount on Microsoft’s flagship Xbox.

It’s worth noting that these deals don’t require bundling with a game or additional accessories. After facing shortages for around two years, both consoles are now easily available to purchase at a discounted price.

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful console, capable of running games at 4K and up to 120Hz when connected to a high refresh rate display.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, offering fast 4K gameplay. It is the more powerful option compared to the disc-less Xbox Series S, which focuses on smooth 1440p performance.

While both consoles can play games in 4K at up to 120 fps and come with physical disc drives and 1TB of built-in SSD storage, the choice between the two often comes down to personal preferences in games. Sony is known for its epic AAA single-player titles, while Xbox offers a variety of games through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

However, you can’t go wrong with either console, especially considering the current discount. If you’re lucky enough to afford both consoles, you can save an additional $100 today.

