Bose Introduces the QuietComfort Ultra to Compete with AirPods Max

Bose is set to rival the AirPods Max with its upcoming release of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Priced at €499.95, the QuietComfort Ultra offers a more affordable option compared to the AirPods Max currently sold on platforms like Amazon.

What sets the QuietComfort Ultra apart is its foldable design, making it more compact than its competitors, including the AirPods Max, Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and Sony WH-1000XM5. The foldable feature conveniently offers portability for users on the go.

The QuietComfort Ultra also comes with a compact carry case measuring approximately 16.51 x 16.51 x 6.35 cm. The case includes a small elastic pouch for storing accessories, such as USB Type-A to USB Type-C and 2.5 mm to 3.5 mm cables.

Bose is expected to release the QuietComfort Ultra on September 26, in both black and white color options. Alongside the QuietComfort Ultra, Bose will also launch the QuietComfort and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. These earbuds are anticipated to be priced €100 and €150 lower than the QuietComfort Ultra, respectively.

With its competitive price point, foldable design, and additional product offerings, the QuietComfort Ultra aims to provide users with a high-quality audio experience at an affordable cost.

