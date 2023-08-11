Bose to Launch New Headphones and Earbuds in the QuietComfort Line

Bose is preparing to release a new line of headphones and earbuds, according to leaked information from MySmartPrice. The upcoming products include the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, which will be an upgraded version of the well-received QuietComfort Earbuds II. Additionally, the company will be introducing the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which offer a more premium experience compared to the QuietComfort 45 headphones.

One of the standout features of Bose products, particularly the QuietComfort II earbuds, is their active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The new offerings will also feature state-of-the-art ANC, allowing users to block out external noise during their travels or daily activities.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come with various soft ear tips and a design that closely resembles their predecessor. They will be available in black or white and are expected to include a built-in microphone, touch controls, Bluetooth v5.3 support, IPX4 water-resistance, and more. However, Bose has not yet made an official announcement, so certain specifications remain unknown.

Similarly, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones will be available in black or white and will feature physical buttons for volume control and music navigation, similar to other products in the QuietComfort line. The headphones will offer a USB-C port for charging and wired connections. Their sleek design is reminiscent of the beloved Bose 700 line of headphones.

As for pricing and availability, no official details have been released by Bose. However, according to a report from Dealabs, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are expected to be priced around $380, while the QuietComfort Ultra headphones may cost $550. Bose usually launches new product lines in September, so it is likely that we can expect a similar timeframe for these releases.