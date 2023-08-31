Gearbox’s Borderlands Series Announces New Game Bundles and Upgrades

Gearbox Software is gearing up for an exciting period with new releases and upgrades for its popular Borderlands series. On September 1st, the company will launch the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, a comprehensive bundle that includes all the games in the series, along with their accompanying DLC. The collection excludes last year’s spin-off, Tina Tina’s Wonderlands.

However, the initial price of $149.99 USD may deter some fans. Fortunately, publisher 2K has offered a limited-time launch price of $59.99, making the collection more affordable. Additionally, 2K has introduced upgrade paths for existing Borderlands players, further reducing the cost of entry.

Xbox owners who already possess a digital copy of any game included in the Pandora’s Box collection can upgrade to the full bundle for just $30 on the Microsoft Store. Similarly, PlayStation owners are eligible for a $30 upgrade offer if they own a physical or digital copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, or Borderlands 3.

Steam players, unfortunately, will have to pay the full price (or limited-time discount) for the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, minus the cost of any games they already own.

For Nintendo Switch users, the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will finally make its debut on October 6th. This edition will include the base game from 2019 and all previously released DLC, attracting a price of $59.99 USD.

This announcement brings excitement to Borderlands fans as they prepare for new adventures and expanded content. The Pandora’s Box collection will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC starting September 1st, while the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition arrives on the Nintendo Switch on October 6th.

