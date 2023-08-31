2K and Gearbox Software Announce Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

2K and Gearbox Software have announced the upcoming release of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). This collection will include six titles from the Borderlands franchise along with all of their add-on content. The included games are Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands. The collection is set to launch on September 1, with a limited-time launch discount price of $59.99.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box aims to provide fans of the franchise with a comprehensive package, bringing together the entire Borderlands series and its add-on content. It offers an incredible opportunity for both long-time lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience the legendary series in one place.

The Borderlands games are known for their over-the-top shooter gameplay, diverse weapons, and thrilling interplanetary adventures. Whether playing solo or in co-op multiplayer, the franchise has captivated players with its unique blend of shooting and adventure elements.

For those who already own one or more Borderlands titles, there are special pricing options available. Xbox players who own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One are eligible for a special $30 price on the bundle through the Microsoft Store. Steam users who own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the collection will only need to pay for the content they don’t already own.

PlayStation players who already own Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on PlayStation 4, or Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

With the upcoming release of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, fans can look forward to diving into the complete Borderlands experience on their preferred gaming platform.

