CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Earlier today, rumors spread that Borderlands 4 had been leaked by actress Angie Jho Lee who listed the game on her resume. However, Genvid Entertainment, the company behind the Borderlands series, has clarified the situation. According to a statement released by Genvid, Angie Jho Lee is actually part of Borderlands EchoVision Live, an interactive streaming series.

The statement explains that Jho Lee is a voice actor for Genvid Entertainment’s upcoming interactive streaming series, Borderlands EchoVision Live, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. While the series is set in the Borderlands universe and is made in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment, it is not a new installment in the Borderlands game series.

Jho Lee’s resume has been updated to reflect her involvement in Borderlands EchoVision Live. Another source of fuel for the rumors was a LinkedIn page of someone named Nadia Danova who listed “Borderlands 4” in her experience section. However, the LinkedIn page has now been removed from the site.

It’s important to note that the absence of confirmation from today’s rumors does not necessarily mean that Borderlands 4 is not in development. Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford previously hinted at a fourth entry in the main Borderlands series, stating they are “working on the big one.”

In addition to the speculation surrounding Borderlands 4, there are other exciting developments within the Borderlands franchise. The South Africa ratings board leaked what appears to be a new all-in-one collection called The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box. Furthermore, the Borderlands film, directed by Eli Roth, has been scheduled for release on August 9, 2024.

While the confirmation of Borderlands 4 is still pending, fans can look forward to exploring more of the Borderlands universe through the interactive streaming series, Borderlands EchoVision Live.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Titan Quest 2: A Greek Mythology ARPG Sequel

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sees Massive Player Engagement and Tops Steam Charts

Aug 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Unlocking the Potential of Prague’s Smart City Future: Innovative Strategies and Technologies for Urban Progress

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Home Textiles: How Europe is Leading the Way in Smart Fabrics

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments