Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Earlier today, rumors spread that Borderlands 4 had been leaked by actress Angie Jho Lee who listed the game on her resume. However, Genvid Entertainment, the company behind the Borderlands series, has clarified the situation. According to a statement released by Genvid, Angie Jho Lee is actually part of Borderlands EchoVision Live, an interactive streaming series.

The statement explains that Jho Lee is a voice actor for Genvid Entertainment’s upcoming interactive streaming series, Borderlands EchoVision Live, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. While the series is set in the Borderlands universe and is made in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment, it is not a new installment in the Borderlands game series.

Jho Lee’s resume has been updated to reflect her involvement in Borderlands EchoVision Live. Another source of fuel for the rumors was a LinkedIn page of someone named Nadia Danova who listed “Borderlands 4” in her experience section. However, the LinkedIn page has now been removed from the site.

It’s important to note that the absence of confirmation from today’s rumors does not necessarily mean that Borderlands 4 is not in development. Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford previously hinted at a fourth entry in the main Borderlands series, stating they are “working on the big one.”

In addition to the speculation surrounding Borderlands 4, there are other exciting developments within the Borderlands franchise. The South Africa ratings board leaked what appears to be a new all-in-one collection called The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box. Furthermore, the Borderlands film, directed by Eli Roth, has been scheduled for release on August 9, 2024.

While the confirmation of Borderlands 4 is still pending, fans can look forward to exploring more of the Borderlands universe through the interactive streaming series, Borderlands EchoVision Live.