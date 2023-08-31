CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Borderlands 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6th, 2023: All DLC Included

Aug 31, 2023
2K2K has just made a major announcement – Borderlands 3 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on October 6th, 2023. This new release will come in a complete package that includes all previously released DLC. The news was confirmed by publisher 2K, following the game’s rating for the Switch in December 2022.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will be available in both physical and digital formats, with a price tag of $59.99. This edition is likely to be based on the already existing Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

As the third mainline installment in the popular Borderlands series, Borderlands 3 introduced new playable characters, weapons, skills, while maintaining the beloved humor that fans have grown to adore. The Borderlands Legendary Collection and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection have been available on the Switch since 2020.

The Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch offers the ultimate Borderlands 3 experience. It includes the base game, all six content add-ons, and a full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Players will be able to explore multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters, each with their own unique skills, abilities, and customization options. The game can be played solo or in co-op mode, both locally and online, allowing players to team up with a friend to take on enemies, collect abundant loot, and save their home from the universe’s most ruthless cult leaders.

The Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch will include the following content: the base game, “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot,” “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock,” “Bounty of Blood,” “Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck,” “Designer’s Cut,” “Director’s Cut,” and over 30 cosmetic items.

Are you excited about the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.

Sources:
– Gematsu

