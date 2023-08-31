On September 13, Bookwire will be hosting “All About Multi-Format Publishing: Shaping the Future of Digital Books,” a program that focuses on the latest developments in digital publishing. This event is part of Bookwire’s ongoing series of promotional programs, which have attracted thousands of participants from around the world.

The program will begin with a keynote speech from Jens Klingelhöfer, the co-founding CEO of Bookwire. He will emphasize the importance of being “format agnostic” as publishers, and provide updates on current tech trends in the industry. Klingelhöfer will also discuss consumer behavior, the adoption of ebooks and audiobooks, and the standardization of workflows to efficiently work with multiple book formats.

The program will include a panel discussion on the successful co-existence of different digital consumption models, with a particular focus on the audiobook business in Europe. There will also be an overview of how artificial intelligence (AI) will impact digital publishing in the coming years, including the production of AI-generated content and AI-narrated audiobooks.

Speakers at the event include Brittyne Lewis, Bookwire’s US country manager, Kristen McLean, executive director of business development at Circana BookScan, Brian O’Leary, executive director of the Book Industry Study Group (BISG), and Thad McIlroy, a publishing consultant.

The program will be held in US Central Time and will be recorded for those who cannot attend the live stream. Registration is open and free of charge.

This event is a valuable opportunity for publishing professionals to stay informed about the latest trends in digital publishing and learn how to effectively work with multiple book formats.

