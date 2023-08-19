CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 19, 2023
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a game inspired by Sega’s Jet Set Radio, has been released today on PC and Nintendo Switch. Developed by Team Reptile, the game features a vibrant cel-shaded art style and gameplay focused on graffiti. Players will need to dance, paint, and perform tricks to rise to the top of the city’s graffiti artist crews.

In Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, players navigate a sprawling metropolis, leaving their mark on walls and evading the authorities. The game includes several musical tracks produced by Hideki Nagamura, the composer of the original Jet Set Radio soundtrack. With its nostalgic gameplay and stylish visuals, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk offers a fresh take on the rollerblading genre.

To navigate the cityscape, players have a jetpack at their disposal, allowing them to reach difficult-to-access areas. Once near a graffiti spot, players can activate graffiti mode and tag the environment while suspended in mid-air. By hitting all the marks in sequence and tagging locations across the city, players can earn enough reputation to challenge rival crews for control of their territory.

While Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, the game will also be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 1. Players can purchase the game for a discounted price of $36 on Fanatical, a 10% discount off the original price.

