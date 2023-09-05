Eerie and Loving – Exploring the Haunted World of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

In the world of urban exploration and criminal activities, Geoff Manaugh’s book “A Burglar’s Guide to the City” introduces us to a fascinating character named Bill Mason. Mason, a jewel thief, has an unusual fascination with buildings. He refers to himself as a “reader of buildings,” finding an adrenaline rush and a sense of love in exploring their intricate details. This concept of finding beauty and challenge within the architecture and design of buildings is what makes Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a video game developed by Team Reptile, a gloriously haunted experience.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, similar to its predecessor Jet Set Radio, allows players to navigate a vibrant and pulsating cityscape. The city becomes a playground as well as a puzzle, with hidden paths and possibilities waiting to be discovered. The game captures the pleasure of movement and the art of graffiti, taking players on a mesmerizing journey through an urban landscape.

For those familiar with the Jet Set Radio series, playing Bomb Rush Cyberfunk feels like a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The character designs, cel-shaded graphics, and fast-paced gameplay all pay homage to the original games. The intricate details, such as the rendering of underfoot grating and the familiar two-beat laugh of beloved characters, transport players back to the magic of Jet Set Radio Future.

The soundtrack of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, featuring contributions from Hideki Naganuma, perfectly complements the gameplay. The music’s scratchy, shrieking, and noodling richness adds depth and dynamism to the experience, enhancing the sense of movement over glass or a frozen lake.

Ultimately, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a love letter to Jet Set Radio, created by a team that understands and appreciates the original game’s impact. It offers fans a chance to relive the unforgettable moments and rekindle their love for the genre. As players skate and graffiti their way through the city, they can’t help but feel the eerie and loving presence of Jet Set Radio’s legacy.

Sources:

– “A Burglar’s Guide to the City” by Geoff Manaugh

– CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interview with Bill Mason (2005)