Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Release Date and Platforms Announced

The highly-anticipated game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, will be released on September 1 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This comes two weeks after the game’s release on the Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on August 18. The developer, Team Reptile, has confirmed that the game will be priced at $39.99.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a unique and exciting game that takes place in a world created by Dion Koster. Players can choose a character from their crew and freely explore the three-dimensional streets. The objective is to paint graffiti and establish your crew’s name in each neighborhood. There are numerous spots to discover where players can showcase their graffiti skills. By accumulating REP, players can challenge other local crews for territory.

The game features a variety of thrilling tricks and maneuvers such as grinding, sliding, wall running, and aerial stunts. Players will also encounter a wide range of interesting characters throughout the game.

One of the standout features of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is the graffiti system. With the help of a boostpack, players can easily reach even the most challenging spots. When approaching a graffiti location, players can activate the graffiti mode and create unique pieces by hitting specific targets within a time limit. The size of the spot determines the number of targets to hit before the timer runs out.

Players can also string together tricks and graffiti to increase their score. Successfully landing a combo will transform the score into boost power, allowing players to speed through the city. By executing an impressive combo, players can activate Bomb Rush Mode, granting them infinite boost power.

To get a taste of the action, you can watch the special trailer for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [link to the trailer]. Get ready to immerse yourself in this futuristic world of funky graffiti and high-energy gameplay when Bomb Rush Cyberfunk releases on September 1.