New Update for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Introduces Micro Boy App

Developer Team Reptile has released its first major patch for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, following the game’s recent launch on the Switch and PC. Although the patch is currently only available for PC, it gives players an insight into the updates they can expect on consoles in the future.

The patch primarily focuses on fixing technical issues, but it also introduces a new mini-game app called Micro Boy. This app is accessible through the game’s flip phone and adds more gameplay variety for players.

In addition to the Micro Boy app, the patch includes various additions and fixes. Some of the notable additions include a new cypher spot in the Hideout, a new song by Knxwledge in the game’s soundtrack, and album art for the soundtrack. The patch also adds Paul Koster to the credits as an environment artist and includes recognition of the localization teams involved in the game’s development.

The fixes address issues such as soft locking during transitions, resetting of combo multipliers, improved garage unlocks, and missing colliders in the environment. The patch also improves the game’s overall performance by fixing memory leaks and optimizing certain visual effects.

Team Reptile plans to continue improving the game in upcoming patches to further enhance the player experience. The Bomb Rush Cyberfunk update is expected to be released for consoles soon.

Source: store.steampowered.com